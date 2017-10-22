FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Chievo win derby as Verona's Zuculini suffers nightmare match
October 22, 2017

Soccer-Chievo win derby as Verona's Zuculini suffers nightmare match

MILAN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Chievo hit back to beat 10-man Verona 3-2 in their derby on Sunday after their opponents had Bruno Zuculini sent off before halftime after the hapless midfielder had previously given away a penalty.

Daniele Verde fired promoted Verona ahead after six minutes but Roberto Inglese equalised in the 23rd minute, heading in from a free kick, and fired Chievo ahead from a penalty seven minutes later after Zuculini tripped Perparim Hetemaj.

Zuculini, who had already been booked for giving away the free kick which led to Chievo’s first goal, was sent off in the 40th minute for a reckless tackle on Valter Birsa.

Verona still managed to hit back with a Giampaolo Pazzini penalty 10 minutes after the re-start but Sergio Pellissier bundled home the winner for the Flying Donkeys in the 73rd minute. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon)

