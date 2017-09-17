Soccer-Dybala scores second hat-trick of season as Juve bounce back

MILAN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Juventus forward Paulo Dybala scored his second league hat-trick of the season to lead the champions to a 3-1 win at Sassuolo on Sunday, as they bounced back from their midweek mauling by Barcelona in the Champions League.

The Argentine, known as ‘The Jewel’, celebrated his 100th game for the Turin side in style with one stunning effort from long-range and another from a seemingly impossible position where he was surrounded by four Sassuolo defenders.

Dries Mertens of Belgium also grabbed a hat-trick, including two penalties, as Napoli thrashed hapless Benevento 6-0, scoring four times in the first 32 minutes.

Croatia’s Nikola Kalinic scored his first two goals for AC Milan in a 2-1 win over Udinese, as both sides had a goal chalked off after consultations with the video assistant referee. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Christian Radnedge)