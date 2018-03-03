Soccer-Dybala stoppage time goal gives relentless Juve another win

MILAN, March 3 (Reuters) - Paulo Dybala scored from a seemingly hopeless position in stoppage time to give Juventus a 1-0 win at Lazio on Saturday, their 10th successive Serie A victory, and keep up the pressure on leaders Napoli.

Surrounded by three defenders, Dybala collected the ball outside the Lazio area with his back to goal, turned and flicked the ball through an opponent’s legs, fell under a challenge from another and still managed to fire past Thomas Strakosha from on the ground.

It was a typical Juventus win and put the titleholders one point behind leaders Napoli who were at home to AS Roma in the late game. They also opened up a 16-point gap between themselves and third-placed Lazio.

Juve also kept a clean sheet for the seventh consecutive time in the league. The only team to have scored against them in any competition this year are Tottenham Hotspur, who host Juve on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Pritha Sarkar)