FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Eder rescues Inter's unbeaten Serie A record
Sections
Featured
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
economy
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
lifestyle
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
November 5, 2017 / 2:04 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Soccer-Eder rescues Inter's unbeaten Serie A record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Inter Milan stayed unbeaten after 12 games of the Serie A season after Eder rescued a 1-1 draw at home to Torino on Sunday.

Iago Falque silenced the crowd of more than 71,000, who braved the wet conditions for the lunchtime kickoff when he burst past two defenders to fire Torino ahead on the hour.

Joel Obi headed wide from Adem Ljajic’s free kick, missing a chance to put Torino further ahead, and Inter made the most of the let-off when Eder turned in Mauro Icardi’s header from close range in the 79th minute.

Matias Vecino smashed another effort against the bar as he nearly grabbed a late win for Inter, who were fielding an unchanged starting line-up for the fifth match in a row.

Luciano Spalletti’s side have 30 points, one behind leaders Napoli who are away to Chievo later on Sunday, and two ahead of Juventus and Lazio, who were also still to play. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.