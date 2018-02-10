FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#World Football
February 10, 2018 / 5:40 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Gattuso's Milan continue revival with 4-0 win at SPAL

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - AC Milan continued their revival under Gennaro Gattuso with an emphatic 4-0 win at SPAL in Serie A on Saturday, extending their unbeaten run to eight matches in all competitions.

Striker Patrick Cutrone scored two of their goals and midfielder Lucas Biglia was on target for the first time since his move from Lazio in the close season.

Cutrone, a Milan product who was preferred in the starting line-up to 38 million euro signing Andre Silva, put Milan ahead with a close-range goal in the second minute after SPAL goalkeeper Alex Meret parried Alessio Romagnoli’s header.

Milan survived a tricky patch before the 20-year-old struck again in the 65th minute from another rebound after Meret saved Suso’s curling shot.

This time, there was an element of fortune as Cutrone’s first effort struck the post but ricocheted straight back at him and into the net.

Bigla took advantage of a mix-up in the SPAL defence to add the third and substitute Fabio Borini completed the scoring in the last minute, leaving Milan seventh on 38 points.

“There is always something that needs improving, for example we suffered too much after the first goal,” said Gattuso, who took over in November for his first Serie A coaching role after Vincenzo Montella was sacked.

“Now we have to look forward and forget this win. We have to keep on working, thinking about the next game.”

Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern, eediting by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.