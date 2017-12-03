FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Goalkeeper's stoppage-time header gives Benevento first-ever point
December 3, 2017 / 1:47 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Goalkeeper's stoppage-time header gives Benevento first-ever point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Benevento goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli scored with a header deep into stoppage time to give his team their first-ever Serie A point, after they had lost their opening 14 matches, in a 2-2 draw with AC Milan on Sunday.

AC Milan, playing their first match since Gennaro Gattuso replaced Vincenzo Montella as coach last Monday, twice led but were pegged back after Alessio Romagnoli was sent off for a second booking in the 75th minute.

Brignoli went up to join the attack after his side won a free kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time and, as the ball was whipped in, he met it with a flying header into the bottom corner of the net.

He became the first goalkeeper to score in Serie A since Massimo Taibi for Reggina in 2001.

Giacomo Bonaventura and Nikola Kalinic scored for Milan while George Puscas scored Benevento’s other goal.

Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
