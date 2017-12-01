FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Higuain ends former club Napoli's unbeaten start
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
markets
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Jobs
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
Commentary
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 1, 2017 / 9:54 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Soccer-Higuain ends former club Napoli's unbeaten start

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Gonzalo Higuain struck an early goal to give Juventus a 1-0 win against Serie A leaders Napoli and end his former club’s unbeaten start to the league season on Friday.

Champions Juventus defended resolutely and were rarely in danger despite allowing their uninspired opponents to dominate possession at the San Paolo stadium.

The win took Juventus within one point of Napoli who had gone unbeaten through their first 14 games, dropping only four points.

Napoli remained on 38 with Juventus on 37 and Inter Milan, who will go top if they beat Chievo at home on Sunday, on 36.

Fourth-placed AS Roma also closed the gap with a 3-1 win over SPAL after the visitors had Felipe Dias sent off in the 11th minute for fouling Edin Dzeko when the Bosnia player had a clear run on goal. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.