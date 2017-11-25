Soccer-Icardi at the double again in Cagliari as Inter go top

CAGLIARI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi enjoyed another productive away day at Cagliari by scoring twice to give his side an unremarkable 3-1 win on Saturday and take them, temporarily at least, to the top of Serie A.

Icardi had netted on his previous three visits to Cagliari and again savoured his love affair with the Sardinian capital as he became the league’s joint top scorer, taking his season’s tally to 15, level with Lazio’s Ciro Immobile.

The win put Inter on top of the standings with 36 points but Napoli, who have 35, can reclaim top spot when they visit Udinese on Sunday, while champions Juventus, third on 31, host Crotone.

Icardi opened the scoring against the run of play with a finish from close range in the 29th minute after Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic had already made three saves to keep the home side at bay.

Marcelo Brozovic struck a second in the 55th minute, moments after coming off the bench, and after Leonardo Pavoletti had pulled one back, Icardi sealed the win for Luciano Spalletti’s unbeaten side with another close range finish in the 83rd.

It was the second week in a row that the Argentine striker had scored twice following the previous Sunday’s double against Atalanta. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ian Chadband)