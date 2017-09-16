FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Inter score two late goals to maintain perfect start
Sections
Featured
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
September 16, 2017 / 3:29 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Inter score two late goals to maintain perfect start

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Inter Milan scored twice in the last 10 minutes to claim a fortuitous 2-0 win at lowly Crotone on Saturday and extend their perfect start to the Serie A season.

Milan Skriniar and Ivan Perisic were on target for Inter, who finished a modest seventh last season, as Luciano Spalletti’s side survived a difficult second half in torrid conditions to make it four wins out of four.

Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic made difficult saves from Aleksandar Tonev either side of halftime as Crotone, the only team still to score this season, threatened a repeat of last April’s shock 2-1 win.

But, after barely threatening in the second half, Skriniar put Inter ahead in the 82nd minute, scoring at the third attempt after he miscued the first then had the second charged down before finally sticking the ball past Alex Cordaz.

Too add insult to injury for winless Crotone, Perisic grabbed a second for the visitors in stoppage time.

Inter moved three points clear at the top of the standings on 12 before Juventus and Napoli, the only other teams to have won their first three games, both play on Sunday.

Crotone, who pulled off one of the greatest escapes in Serie A history to avoid the drop last term, have one point and look to be in for another long, hard season. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.