Soccer-Inter survive Juve test to remain top in Italy
December 9, 2017 / 9:46 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Soccer-Inter survive Juve test to remain top in Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Inter Milan stayed top of Serie A and unbeaten after 16 games on Saturday after surviving their toughest test so far by holding title-holders Juventus to a 0-0 draw in Turin.

Juve created more chances, but were foiled either by Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic or their own poor finishing in a Derby d‘Italia that was always intriguing but never quite caught fire.

Mario Mandzukic came closest to scoring for Juventus when he headed against the bar before halftime.

Inter lead with 40 points from 16 games, two ahead of Napoli, who host Fiorentina on Sunday, and Juventus. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
