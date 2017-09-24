Soccer-Milan lose at Samp despite VAR reprieve

MILAN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Sampdoria, deprived of an early penalty when the referee changed his mind after consulting the VAR, scored twice in the final 20 minutes to comprehensively defeat AC Milan 2-0 in Serie A on Sunday.

Milan were quickly in trouble when Ivan Strinic’s cross struck Franck Kessie’s arm and the referee awarded a penalty to Samp in the third minute.

However, after consulting the video assistant (VAR), he decided that the Ivorian’s handball was unintentional and awarded Sampdoria a corner instead.

Milan failed to capitalise on that reprieve, producing a thoroughly lacklustre display as they repeatedly gave away the ball in midfield.

Sampdoria, still unbeaten after five games, created more chances and deservedly went ahead when Colombian Duvan Zapata pounced on a mistake by his cousin Cristian Zapata to score with an emphatic shot from close range in the 72nd minute.

Ricky Alvarez, brought on in the 90th minute, added the second goal almost immediately when he was sent clear and placed a low shot inside the far post from the edge of the area.

After six games, Milan have 12 points, one ahead of Sampdoria who have played one game less. Napoli and Juventus lead with 18 points after both winning on Saturday. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon)