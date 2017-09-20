Soccer-Napoli storm back at Lazio to top Serie A

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Napoli struck three times in five minutes after the break as they beat Lazio 4-1 away to move top of Serie A on Wednesday.

Stefan de Vrij had given Lazio a halftime lead but Kalidou Koulibaly, Jose Callejon and Dries Mertens turned the match on its head as Napoli roared back.

Jorginho rounded things off with a stoppage-time penalty.

Napoli have a maximum 15 points from five games, the same as Juventus who beat Fiorentina 1-0 thanks to Mario Mandzukic’s 53rd-minute effort. Fiorentina had Milan Badelj sent off.

Both Napoli and Juve moved two points above Inter Milan who drew with Bologna on Tuesday.

AC Milan are fourth after beating SPAL 2-0 -- Ricardo Rodriguez and Franck Kessie both converting penalties.

Edin Dzeko continued his rich vein of form as he scored twice for Roma in a 4-0 thrashing of bottom club Benevento 4-0 -- their ninth consecutive away victory in Serie A.

Benevento’s Fabio Lucioni and Lorenzo Venuti also scored own goals. Dzeko, top scorer in Serie A last season, already has five goals to his name from Roma’s four games.

Roma are seventh with nine points, although they have played a game less than all the sides ahead of them.

Torino are up to fifth after a 3-2 win at Udinese. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)