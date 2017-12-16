FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Udinese hand Inter their first league defeat of the season
December 16, 2017 / 4:32 PM / 3 days ago

Soccer-Udinese hand Inter their first league defeat of the season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Serie A leaders Inter Milan suffered a shock 3-1 defeat at home to Udinese on Saturday to end their unbeaten start to the league season in their 17th match.

Rodrigo De Paul converted a penalty awarded with the help of the video assistant (VAR) in the 61st minute and Antonin Barak finished off a counter-attack in the 77th to stun the San Siro.

Kevin Lasagna had given Udinese a 14th-minute lead but Mauro Icardi levelled less than one minute later.

Inter lead with 40 points from 17 games, one ahead of Napoli who are away to Torino later on Saturday.

Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
