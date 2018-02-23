FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 9:05 AM / a day ago

J-League Fixtures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (OPTA) - J-League fixtures for this weekend

 Friday, February 23 fixtures (JST/GMT)
 Sagan Tosu           v  Vissel Kobe          (1900/1100)
 Saturday, February 24 fixtures (JST/GMT)
 Tokyo                v  Urawa Reds           (1300/0500)
 Sanfrecce Hiroshima  v  Consadole Sapporo    (1300/0500)
 Gamba Osaka          v  Nagoya Grampus       (1330/0530)
 Shonan Bellmare      v  V-Varen Nagasaki     (1500/0700)
 Sunday, February 25 fixtures (JST/GMT)
 Vegalta Sendai       v  Kashiwa Reysol       (1200/0400)
 Shimizu S-Pulse      v  Kashima Antlers      (1200/0400)
 Júbilo Iwata         v  Kawasaki Frontale    (1430/0630)
 Cerezo Osaka         v  Yokohama F. Marinos  (1500/0700)
