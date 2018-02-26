Feb 26 (OPTA) - J-League fixtures for this week Friday, March 2 fixtures (JST/GMT) Kawasaki Frontale v Shonan Bellmare (1800/1000) Cerezo Osaka v Consadole Sapporo (1800/1000) Kashiwa Reysol v Yokohama F. Marinos (1830/1030) Saturday, March 3 fixtures (JST/GMT) Nagoya Grampus v Júbilo Iwata (1300/0500) Tokyo v Vegalta Sendai (1400/0600) Kashima Antlers v Gamba Osaka (1500/0700) Vissel Kobe v Shimizu S-Pulse (1500/0700) V-Varen Nagasaki v Sagan Tosu (1800/1000) Sunday, March 4 fixtures (JST/GMT) Urawa Reds v Sanfrecce Hiroshima (1500/0700)