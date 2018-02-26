FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Business
Technology
The Trump Effect
Environment
China
Entertainment
The Wider Image
World Football
February 26, 2018 / 3:04 PM / a day ago

J-League Fixtures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (OPTA) - J-League fixtures for this week

 Friday, March  2 fixtures (JST/GMT)
 Kawasaki Frontale  v  Shonan Bellmare      (1800/1000)
 Cerezo Osaka       v  Consadole Sapporo    (1800/1000)
 Kashiwa Reysol     v  Yokohama F. Marinos  (1830/1030)
 Saturday, March  3 fixtures (JST/GMT)
 Nagoya Grampus     v  Júbilo Iwata         (1300/0500)
 Tokyo              v  Vegalta Sendai       (1400/0600)
 Kashima Antlers    v  Gamba Osaka          (1500/0700)
 Vissel Kobe        v  Shimizu S-Pulse      (1500/0700)
 V-Varen Nagasaki   v  Sagan Tosu           (1800/1000)
 Sunday, March  4 fixtures (JST/GMT)
 Urawa Reds         v  Sanfrecce Hiroshima  (1500/0700)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.