FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Kawasaki win J.League title as Kashima falter
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
markets
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Jobs
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
Commentary
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 2, 2017 / 7:24 AM / a day ago

Soccer-Kawasaki win J.League title as Kashima falter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Kawasaki Frontale claimed their first J.League title from under the noses of reigning champions Kashima Antlers in a dramatic final day of the 2017 season on Saturday.

Antlers’ 0-0 draw with long-time rivals Jubilo Iwata handed the championship to Frontale, whose 5-0 win over Omiya Ardija ensured Toru Oniki’s team finished ahead of Kashima on goal difference in the final standings.

The title win is Kawasaki’s first after a trio of second-place finishes in 2006, 2008 and 2009.

Kashima went into the final two rounds of matches with a four-point lead over Kawasaki but a pair of draws coupled with wins in their games for Frontale ensured the J.League trophy changed hands.

A Yu Kobayashi hat-trick secured a third win in a row for Kawasaki as they eased past Omiya to spark emotional scenes at Todoroki Stadium among the Frontale fans.

Antlers went into the game needing to win to seal a ninth J.League title but were unable to find a way past a stubborn Jubilo defence. (Reporting by Michael Church; Editing by John O‘Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.