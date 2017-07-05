FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Soccer-Japanese championship results and standings
July 5, 2017 / 12:00 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Japanese championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, July 5 
Gamba Osaka       0 Kashima Antlers 1  
Kawasaki Frontale 4 Urawa Reds      1  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Kashima Antlers     17 12 0 5  26 17 36  
2  Cerezo Osaka        17 10 5 2  33 15 35  
3  Kashiwa Reysol      17 11 1 5  26 17 34  
4  Gamba Osaka         17 9  5 3  31 16 32  
5  Kawasaki Frontale   17 9  5 3  30 15 32  
6  Yokohama F-Marinos  17 10 2 5  22 14 32  
7  Jubilo Iwata        17 8  4 5  24 15 28  
8  Urawa Reds          17 8  2 7  41 29 26  
9  FC Tokyo            17 7  3 7  22 19 24  
10 Sagan Tosu          17 6  6 5  19 19 24  
11 Vissel Kobe         17 7  2 8  17 22 23  
12 Vegalta Sendai      17 6  3 8  22 32 21  
13 Shimizu S-Pulse     17 4  6 7  19 25 18  
14 Ventforet Kofu      17 3  7 7  10 18 16  
15 Consadole Sapporo   17 4  3 10 14 26 15  
-------------------------
16 Omiya Ardija        17 4  2 11 14 30 14  
17 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 17 2  4 11 15 30 10  
18 Albirex Niigata     17 2  2 13 11 37 8   
16-18: Relegation 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Saturday, July 8     
Shimizu S-Pulse      v Gamba Osaka         (0900)  
Cerezo Osaka         v Kashiwa Reysol      (1000)  
FC Tokyo             v Kashima Antlers     (1000)  
Jubilo Iwata         v Ventforet Kofu      (1000)  
Omiya Ardija         v Consadole Sapporo   (1000)  
Sagan Tosu           v Kawasaki Frontale   (1000)  
Vissel Kobe          v Vegalta Sendai      (1000)  
Yokohama F-Marinos   v Sanfrecce Hiroshima (1000)  
Sunday, July 9       
Urawa Reds           v Albirex Niigata     (0930)

