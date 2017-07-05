Soccer-Japanese championship results and standings

July 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, July 5 Gamba Osaka 0 Kashima Antlers 1 Kawasaki Frontale 4 Urawa Reds 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Kashima Antlers 17 12 0 5 26 17 36 2 Cerezo Osaka 17 10 5 2 33 15 35 3 Kashiwa Reysol 17 11 1 5 26 17 34 4 Gamba Osaka 17 9 5 3 31 16 32 5 Kawasaki Frontale 17 9 5 3 30 15 32 6 Yokohama F-Marinos 17 10 2 5 22 14 32 7 Jubilo Iwata 17 8 4 5 24 15 28 8 Urawa Reds 17 8 2 7 41 29 26 9 FC Tokyo 17 7 3 7 22 19 24 10 Sagan Tosu 17 6 6 5 19 19 24 11 Vissel Kobe 17 7 2 8 17 22 23 12 Vegalta Sendai 17 6 3 8 22 32 21 13 Shimizu S-Pulse 17 4 6 7 19 25 18 14 Ventforet Kofu 17 3 7 7 10 18 16 15 Consadole Sapporo 17 4 3 10 14 26 15 ------------------------- 16 Omiya Ardija 17 4 2 11 14 30 14 17 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 17 2 4 11 15 30 10 18 Albirex Niigata 17 2 2 13 11 37 8 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 8 Shimizu S-Pulse v Gamba Osaka (0900) Cerezo Osaka v Kashiwa Reysol (1000) FC Tokyo v Kashima Antlers (1000) Jubilo Iwata v Ventforet Kofu (1000) Omiya Ardija v Consadole Sapporo (1000) Sagan Tosu v Kawasaki Frontale (1000) Vissel Kobe v Vegalta Sendai (1000) Yokohama F-Marinos v Sanfrecce Hiroshima (1000) Sunday, July 9 Urawa Reds v Albirex Niigata (0930)