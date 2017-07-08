FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Japanese championship results and standings
#World Football
July 8, 2017 / 11:00 AM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Japanese championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, July 8   
Cerezo Osaka       2 Kashiwa Reysol      1  
FC Tokyo           2 Kashima Antlers     2  
Jubilo Iwata       1 Ventforet Kofu      0  
Omiya Ardija       2 Consadole Sapporo   2  
Sagan Tosu         2 Kawasaki Frontale   3  
Shimizu S-Pulse    2 Gamba Osaka         0  
Vissel Kobe        3 Vegalta Sendai      0  
Yokohama F-Marinos 1 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Cerezo Osaka        18 11 5 2  35 16 38  
2  Kashima Antlers     18 12 1 5  28 19 37  
3  Kawasaki Frontale   18 10 5 3  33 17 35  
4  Kashiwa Reysol      18 11 1 6  27 19 34  
5  Yokohama F-Marinos  18 10 3 5  23 15 33  
6  Gamba Osaka         18 9  5 4  31 18 32  
7  Jubilo Iwata        18 9  4 5  25 15 31  
8  Urawa Reds          17 8  2 7  41 29 26  
9  Vissel Kobe         18 8  2 8  20 22 26  
10 FC Tokyo            18 7  4 7  24 21 25  
11 Sagan Tosu          18 6  6 6  21 22 24  
12 Shimizu S-Pulse     18 5  6 7  21 25 21  
13 Vegalta Sendai      18 6  3 9  22 35 21  
14 Ventforet Kofu      18 3  7 8  10 19 16  
15 Consadole Sapporo   18 4  4 10 16 28 16  
-------------------------
16 Omiya Ardija        18 4  3 11 16 32 15  
17 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 18 2  5 11 16 31 11  
18 Albirex Niigata     17 2  2 13 11 37 8   
16-18: Relegation 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Sunday, July 9       
Urawa Reds           v Albirex Niigata (0930)

