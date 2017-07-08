UPDATE 1-Soccer-Japanese championship results and standings

July 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 8 Cerezo Osaka 2 Kashiwa Reysol 1 FC Tokyo 2 Kashima Antlers 2 Jubilo Iwata 1 Ventforet Kofu 0 Omiya Ardija 2 Consadole Sapporo 2 Sagan Tosu 2 Kawasaki Frontale 3 Shimizu S-Pulse 2 Gamba Osaka 0 Vissel Kobe 3 Vegalta Sendai 0 Yokohama F-Marinos 1 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cerezo Osaka 18 11 5 2 35 16 38 2 Kashima Antlers 18 12 1 5 28 19 37 3 Kawasaki Frontale 18 10 5 3 33 17 35 4 Kashiwa Reysol 18 11 1 6 27 19 34 5 Yokohama F-Marinos 18 10 3 5 23 15 33 6 Gamba Osaka 18 9 5 4 31 18 32 7 Jubilo Iwata 18 9 4 5 25 15 31 8 Urawa Reds 17 8 2 7 41 29 26 9 Vissel Kobe 18 8 2 8 20 22 26 10 FC Tokyo 18 7 4 7 24 21 25 11 Sagan Tosu 18 6 6 6 21 22 24 12 Shimizu S-Pulse 18 5 6 7 21 25 21 13 Vegalta Sendai 18 6 3 9 22 35 21 14 Ventforet Kofu 18 3 7 8 10 19 16 15 Consadole Sapporo 18 4 4 10 16 28 16 ------------------------- 16 Omiya Ardija 18 4 3 11 16 32 15 17 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 18 2 5 11 16 31 11 18 Albirex Niigata 17 2 2 13 11 37 8 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 9 Urawa Reds v Albirex Niigata (0930)