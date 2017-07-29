FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 days ago
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Japanese championship results and standings
#World Football
July 29, 2017 / 7:03 AM / 9 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Japanese championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, July 29  
Consadole Sapporo  2 Urawa Reds      0  
Gamba Osaka        3 Cerezo Osaka    1  
Kashima Antlers    3 Ventforet Kofu  0  
Kawasaki Frontale  2 Jubilo Iwata    5  
Vissel Kobe        3 Omiya Ardija    1  
Yokohama F-Marinos 2 Shimizu S-Pulse 2  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Cerezo Osaka        20 12 5 3  40 21 41  
2  Kashima Antlers     19 13 1 5  31 19 40  
3  Gamba Osaka         19 10 5 4  34 19 35  
4  Kawasaki Frontale   19 10 5 4  35 22 35  
5  Jubilo Iwata        19 10 4 5  30 17 34  
6  Kashiwa Reysol      18 11 1 6  27 19 34  
7  Yokohama F-Marinos  19 10 4 5  25 17 34  
8  Urawa Reds          20 9  2 9  45 36 29  
9  Vissel Kobe         19 9  2 8  23 23 29  
10 FC Tokyo            18 7  4 7  24 21 25  
11 Sagan Tosu          18 6  6 6  21 22 24  
12 Shimizu S-Pulse     19 5  7 7  23 27 22  
13 Vegalta Sendai      18 6  3 9  22 35 21  
14 Consadole Sapporo   19 5  4 10 18 28 19  
15 Ventforet Kofu      19 3  7 9  10 22 16  
-------------------------
16 Omiya Ardija        19 4  3 12 17 35 15  
17 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 18 2  5 11 16 31 11  
18 Albirex Niigata     18 2  2 14 12 39 8   
16-18: Relegation 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Sunday, July 30      
Sanfrecce Hiroshima  v Sagan Tosu      (0930)  
Vegalta Sendai       v Kashiwa Reysol  (0930)  
FC Tokyo             v Albirex Niigata (1000)

