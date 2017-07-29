UPDATE 2-Soccer-Japanese championship results and standings

July 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 29 Consadole Sapporo 2 Urawa Reds 0 Gamba Osaka 3 Cerezo Osaka 1 Kashima Antlers 3 Ventforet Kofu 0 Kawasaki Frontale 2 Jubilo Iwata 5 Vissel Kobe 3 Omiya Ardija 1 Yokohama F-Marinos 2 Shimizu S-Pulse 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cerezo Osaka 20 12 5 3 40 21 41 2 Kashima Antlers 19 13 1 5 31 19 40 3 Gamba Osaka 19 10 5 4 34 19 35 4 Kawasaki Frontale 19 10 5 4 35 22 35 5 Jubilo Iwata 19 10 4 5 30 17 34 6 Kashiwa Reysol 18 11 1 6 27 19 34 7 Yokohama F-Marinos 19 10 4 5 25 17 34 8 Urawa Reds 20 9 2 9 45 36 29 9 Vissel Kobe 19 9 2 8 23 23 29 10 FC Tokyo 18 7 4 7 24 21 25 11 Sagan Tosu 18 6 6 6 21 22 24 12 Shimizu S-Pulse 19 5 7 7 23 27 22 13 Vegalta Sendai 18 6 3 9 22 35 21 14 Consadole Sapporo 19 5 4 10 18 28 19 15 Ventforet Kofu 19 3 7 9 10 22 16 ------------------------- 16 Omiya Ardija 19 4 3 12 17 35 15 17 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 18 2 5 11 16 31 11 18 Albirex Niigata 18 2 2 14 12 39 8 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 30 Sanfrecce Hiroshima v Sagan Tosu (0930) Vegalta Sendai v Kashiwa Reysol (0930) FC Tokyo v Albirex Niigata (1000)