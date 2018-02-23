J-League Results

Feb 23 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the J-League on Friday (start times are JST) Sagan Tosu (1) 1 Vissel Kobe (0) 1 Saturday, February 24 fixtures (JST/GMT) Tokyo v Urawa Reds (1300/0500) Sanfrecce Hiroshima v Consadole Sapporo (1300/0500) Gamba Osaka v Nagoya Grampus (1330/0530) Shonan Bellmare v V-Varen Nagasaki (1500/0700) Sunday, February 25 fixtures (JST/GMT) Vegalta Sendai v Kashiwa Reysol (1200/0400) Shimizu S-Pulse v Kashima Antlers (1200/0400) Júbilo Iwata v Kawasaki Frontale (1430/0630) Cerezo Osaka v Yokohama F. Marinos (1500/0700)