FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Japanese championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
September 16, 2017 / 11:03 AM / in a month

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Japanese championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, September 16
Albirex Niigata     2 Kashima Antlers   4  
FC Tokyo            1 Vegalta Sendai    0  
Omiya Ardija        2 Gamba Osaka       2  
Sagan Tosu          2 Ventforet Kofu    1  
Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1 Cerezo Osaka      0  
Shimizu S-Pulse     0 Kawasaki Frontale 3  
Vissel Kobe         2 Consadole Sapporo 0  
Yokohama F-Marinos  1 Kashiwa Reysol    1  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Kashima Antlers     26 19 1 6  44 25 58  
2  Kawasaki Frontale   26 15 7 4  51 27 52  
3  Kashiwa Reysol      26 15 5 6  40 25 50  
4  Cerezo Osaka        26 14 6 6  50 29 48  
5  Yokohama F-Marinos  26 14 6 6  32 21 48  
6  Jubilo Iwata        25 12 6 7  38 24 42  
7  Gamba Osaka         26 11 7 8  42 30 40  
8  Urawa Reds          25 12 3 10 53 42 39  
9  Sagan Tosu          26 10 7 9  31 32 37  
10 FC Tokyo            26 10 6 10 32 31 36  
11 Vissel Kobe         26 11 3 12 30 32 36  
12 Vegalta Sendai      26 9  5 12 30 42 32  
13 Shimizu S-Pulse     26 7  7 12 30 42 28  
14 Consadole Sapporo   26 7  5 14 24 39 26  
15 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 26 5  8 13 24 38 23  
-------------------------
16 Ventforet Kofu      26 4  9 13 15 30 21  
17 Omiya Ardija        26 5  6 15 24 46 21  
18 Albirex Niigata     26 2  5 19 17 52 11  
16-18: Relegation

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.