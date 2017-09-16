UPDATE 2-Soccer-Japanese championship results and standings

Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 16 Albirex Niigata 2 Kashima Antlers 4 FC Tokyo 1 Vegalta Sendai 0 Omiya Ardija 2 Gamba Osaka 2 Sagan Tosu 2 Ventforet Kofu 1 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1 Cerezo Osaka 0 Shimizu S-Pulse 0 Kawasaki Frontale 3 Vissel Kobe 2 Consadole Sapporo 0 Yokohama F-Marinos 1 Kashiwa Reysol 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Kashima Antlers 26 19 1 6 44 25 58 2 Kawasaki Frontale 26 15 7 4 51 27 52 3 Kashiwa Reysol 26 15 5 6 40 25 50 4 Cerezo Osaka 26 14 6 6 50 29 48 5 Yokohama F-Marinos 26 14 6 6 32 21 48 6 Jubilo Iwata 25 12 6 7 38 24 42 7 Gamba Osaka 26 11 7 8 42 30 40 8 Urawa Reds 25 12 3 10 53 42 39 9 Sagan Tosu 26 10 7 9 31 32 37 10 FC Tokyo 26 10 6 10 32 31 36 11 Vissel Kobe 26 11 3 12 30 32 36 12 Vegalta Sendai 26 9 5 12 30 42 32 13 Shimizu S-Pulse 26 7 7 12 30 42 28 14 Consadole Sapporo 26 7 5 14 24 39 26 15 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 26 5 8 13 24 38 23 ------------------------- 16 Ventforet Kofu 26 4 9 13 15 30 21 17 Omiya Ardija 26 5 6 15 24 46 21 18 Albirex Niigata 26 2 5 19 17 52 11 16-18: Relegation