#World Football
September 30, 2017 / 7:59 AM / 19 days ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Japanese championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, September 30
Albirex Niigata     0 Vissel Kobe        2  
FC Tokyo            0 Jubilo Iwata       0  
Gamba Osaka         1 Yokohama F-Marinos 2  
Kashiwa Reysol      0 Ventforet Kofu     1  
Kawasaki Frontale   5 Cerezo Osaka       1  
Omiya Ardija        0 Shimizu S-Pulse    0  
Sagan Tosu          1 Kashima Antlers    0  
Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1 Consadole Sapporo  1  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Kashima Antlers     28 20 1 7  46 27 61  
2  Kawasaki Frontale   28 16 8 4  56 28 56  
3  Kashiwa Reysol      28 16 5 7  44 27 53  
4  Yokohama F-Marinos  28 15 6 7  36 25 51  
5  Cerezo Osaka        28 14 6 8  52 38 48  
6  Jubilo Iwata        28 13 8 7  41 26 47  
7  Urawa Reds          27 12 5 10 56 45 41  
8  Sagan Tosu          28 11 8 9  34 34 41  
9  Gamba Osaka         28 11 7 10 44 34 40  
10 Vissel Kobe         28 12 4 12 32 32 40  
11 FC Tokyo            28 10 7 11 33 35 37  
12 Vegalta Sendai      27 10 5 12 34 43 35  
13 Shimizu S-Pulse     28 7  8 13 31 45 29  
14 Consadole Sapporo   28 7  7 14 27 42 28  
15 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 28 6  9 13 28 40 27  
-------------------------
16 Ventforet Kofu      28 6  9 13 19 32 27  
17 Omiya Ardija        28 5  7 16 25 48 22  
18 Albirex Niigata     28 2  6 20 19 56 12  
16-18: Relegation 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                      
Sunday, October 1    
Vegalta Sendai       v Urawa Reds (0500)

