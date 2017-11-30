Soccer-Gremio beat Lanus to win Copa Libertadores

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Gremio won the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday after a 2-1 win over Argentine side Lanus gave the Brazilian side a 3-1 aggregate triumph and their third Libertadores title.

Fernandinho got Gremio’s first goal after 26 minutes when he stole possession in his own half before running 40 yards and hammering the ball home from just inside the penalty box.

Luan doubled their lead four minutes before half time when he drifted past three defenders on the edge of the box and lifted a delightful chip over the helpless keeper.

Jose Sand pulled one back for Lanus from the penalty spot after 71 mins.

Gremio, who also won the title in 1983 and 1995, had beaten the Argentine side 1-0 at home last week in Porto Alegre.