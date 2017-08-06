UPDATE 4-Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, August 6 Toluca 3 Atlas 2 Saturday, August 5 America 2 UNAM 1 Club Leon 2 Cruz Azul 2 Guadalajara 2 Necaxa 2 Lobos BUAP 3 Pachuca 2 Tigres 1 Queretaro 1 Friday, August 4 Club Tijuana 0 Monterrey 3 Monarcas Morelia 1 Santos Laguna 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Lobos BUAP 3 2 1 0 9 4 7 2 Monterrey 3 2 1 0 4 0 7 3 Toluca 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 4 Necaxa 3 2 1 0 5 2 7 5 Atlas 3 2 0 1 7 4 6 6 America 3 2 0 1 4 2 6 7 Tigres 3 1 2 0 7 2 5 8 Cruz Azul 3 1 2 0 5 3 5 ------------------------- 9 Queretaro 3 1 1 1 2 5 4 10 Santos Laguna 3 0 3 0 4 4 3 11 Guadalajara 3 0 3 0 3 3 3 12 Monarcas Morelia 3 0 3 0 2 2 3 13 UNAM 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 14 Club Leon 3 0 1 2 3 8 1 15 Puebla 2 0 1 1 1 6 1 16 Veracruz 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 17 Pachuca 3 0 0 3 2 6 0 18 Club Tijuana 3 0 0 3 0 6 0 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 6 Veracruz v Puebla (2330)