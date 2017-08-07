FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings
August 7, 2017 / 1:25 AM / 6 days ago

Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday 
Sunday, August 6 
Veracruz         2 Puebla        0  
Toluca           3 Atlas         2  
Saturday, August 5
America          2 UNAM          1  
Club Leon        2 Cruz Azul     2  
Guadalajara      2 Necaxa        2  
Lobos BUAP       3 Pachuca       2  
Tigres           1 Queretaro     1  
Friday, August 4 
Club Tijuana     0 Monterrey     3  
Monarcas Morelia 1 Santos Laguna 1  
   Standings        P W D L F A Pts 
1  Lobos BUAP       3 2 1 0 9 4 7   
2  Monterrey        3 2 1 0 4 0 7   
3  Toluca           3 2 1 0 6 3 7   
4  Necaxa           3 2 1 0 5 2 7   
5  Atlas            3 2 0 1 7 4 6   
6  America          3 2 0 1 4 2 6   
7  Tigres           3 1 2 0 7 2 5   
8  Cruz Azul        3 1 2 0 5 3 5   
-------------------------
9  Queretaro        3 1 1 1 2 5 4   
10 Santos Laguna    3 0 3 0 4 4 3   
11 Guadalajara      3 0 3 0 3 3 3   
12 Monarcas Morelia 3 0 3 0 2 2 3   
13 UNAM             3 1 0 2 3 4 3   
14 Veracruz         3 1 0 2 2 3 3   
15 Club Leon        3 0 1 2 3 8 1   
16 Puebla           3 0 1 2 1 8 1   
17 Pachuca          3 0 0 3 2 6 0   
18 Club Tijuana     3 0 0 3 0 6 0   
1-8: Championship play-off

