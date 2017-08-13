FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2017 / 1:58 AM / 14 hours ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday 
Sunday, August 13
UNAM      2 Lobos BUAP       0  
Saturday, August 12
Cruz Azul 0 Toluca           0  
Monterrey 4 Guadalajara      1  
Necaxa    0 Club Leon        3  
Pachuca   2 Tigres           1  
Queretaro 2 Monarcas Morelia 1  
Friday, August 11
Atlas     0 America          1  
Puebla    1 Club Tijuana     1  
   Standings        P W D L F A Pts 
1  Monterrey        4 3 1 0 8 1 10  
2  America          4 3 0 1 5 2 9   
3  Toluca           4 2 2 0 6 3 8   
4  Lobos BUAP       4 2 1 1 9 6 7   
5  Necaxa           4 2 1 1 5 5 7   
6  Queretaro        4 2 1 1 4 6 7   
7  Atlas            4 2 0 2 7 5 6   
8  Cruz Azul        4 1 3 0 5 3 6   
-------------------------
9  UNAM             4 2 0 2 5 4 6   
10 Tigres           4 1 2 1 8 4 5   
11 Club Leon        4 1 1 2 6 8 4   
12 Santos Laguna    3 0 3 0 4 4 3   
13 Monarcas Morelia 4 0 3 1 3 4 3   
14 Veracruz         3 1 0 2 2 3 3   
15 Guadalajara      4 0 3 1 4 7 3   
15 Pachuca          4 1 0 3 4 7 3   
17 Puebla           4 0 2 2 2 9 2   
18 Club Tijuana     4 0 1 3 1 7 1   
1-8: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                    
Sunday, August 13    
Santos Laguna        v Veracruz (2330)

0 : 0
