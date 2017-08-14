FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2017 / 1:35 AM / a day ago

Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday 
Sunday, August 13
Santos Laguna 2 Veracruz         3  
UNAM          2 Lobos BUAP       0  
Saturday, August 12
Cruz Azul     0 Toluca           0  
Monterrey     4 Guadalajara      1  
Necaxa        0 Club Leon        3  
Pachuca       2 Tigres           1  
Queretaro     2 Monarcas Morelia 1  
Friday, August 11
Atlas         0 America          1  
Puebla        1 Club Tijuana     1  
   Standings        P W D L F A Pts 
1  Monterrey        4 3 1 0 8 1 10  
2  America          4 3 0 1 5 2 9   
3  Toluca           4 2 2 0 6 3 8   
4  Lobos BUAP       4 2 1 1 9 6 7   
5  Necaxa           4 2 1 1 5 5 7   
6  Queretaro        4 2 1 1 4 6 7   
7  Atlas            4 2 0 2 7 5 6   
8  Cruz Azul        4 1 3 0 5 3 6   
-------------------------
9  UNAM             4 2 0 2 5 4 6   
10 Veracruz         4 2 0 2 5 5 6   
11 Tigres           4 1 2 1 8 4 5   
12 Club Leon        4 1 1 2 6 8 4   
13 Santos Laguna    4 0 3 1 6 7 3   
14 Monarcas Morelia 4 0 3 1 3 4 3   
15 Guadalajara      4 0 3 1 4 7 3   
15 Pachuca          4 1 0 3 4 7 3   
17 Puebla           4 0 2 2 2 9 2   
18 Club Tijuana     4 0 1 3 1 7 1   
1-8: Championship play-off

