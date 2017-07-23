UPDATE 2-Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

July 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, July 23 UNAM 1 Pachuca 0 Saturday, July 22 America 0 Queretaro 1 Club Leon 0 Atlas 3 Guadalajara 0 Toluca 0 Lobos BUAP 2 Santos Laguna 2 Tigres 5 Puebla 0 Friday, July 21 Club Tijuana 0 Cruz Azul 2 Monarcas Morelia 0 Monterrey 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Tigres 1 1 0 0 5 0 3 2 Atlas 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 Cruz Azul 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 4 Queretaro 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 5 UNAM 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 6 Santos Laguna 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 7 Lobos BUAP 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 8 Guadalajara 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 8 Monarcas Morelia 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 8 Monterrey 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 8 Toluca 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 ------------------------- Necaxa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Veracruz 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 America 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 14 Pachuca 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 16 Club Tijuana 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 17 Club Leon 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 18 Puebla 1 0 0 1 0 5 0 1-11: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 23 Veracruz v Necaxa (2349)