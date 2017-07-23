FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
July 23, 2017 / 1:58 AM / 14 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 23  
UNAM             1 Pachuca       0  
Saturday, July 22
America          0 Queretaro     1  
Club Leon        0 Atlas         3  
Guadalajara      0 Toluca        0  
Lobos BUAP       2 Santos Laguna 2  
Tigres           5 Puebla        0  
Friday, July 21  
Club Tijuana     0 Cruz Azul     2  
Monarcas Morelia 0 Monterrey     0  
   Standings        P W D L F A Pts 
1  Tigres           1 1 0 0 5 0 3   
2  Atlas            1 1 0 0 3 0 3   
3  Cruz Azul        1 1 0 0 2 0 3   
4  Queretaro        1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
5  UNAM             1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
6  Santos Laguna    1 0 1 0 2 2 1   
7  Lobos BUAP       1 0 1 0 2 2 1   
8  Guadalajara      1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
8  Monarcas Morelia 1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
8  Monterrey        1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
8  Toluca           1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
-------------------------
   Necaxa           0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Veracruz         0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
14 America          1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
14 Pachuca          1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
16 Club Tijuana     1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
17 Club Leon        1 0 0 1 0 3 0   
18 Puebla           1 0 0 1 0 5 0   
1-11: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                  
Sunday, July 23      
Veracruz             v Necaxa (2349)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.