7 days ago
Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
#World Football
July 31, 2017 / 1:31 AM / 7 days ago

Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 30
Santos Laguna 1 Tigres           1  
Toluca        3 Club Leon        1  
Saturday, July 29
Cruz Azul     1 Guadalajara      1  
Monterrey     1 Veracruz         0  
Necaxa        1 Club Tijuana     0  
Pachuca       0 America          2  
Queretaro     0 Lobos BUAP       4  
Friday, July 28
Atlas         2 UNAM             1  
Puebla        1 Monarcas Morelia 1  
   Standings        P W D L F A Pts 
1  Atlas            2 2 0 0 5 1 6   
2  Necaxa           2 2 0 0 3 0 6   
3  Tigres           2 1 1 0 6 1 4   
4  Lobos BUAP       2 1 1 0 6 2 4   
5  Cruz Azul        2 1 1 0 3 1 4   
6  Toluca           2 1 1 0 3 1 4   
7  Monterrey        2 1 1 0 1 0 4   
8  America          2 1 0 1 2 1 3   
-------------------------
9  UNAM             2 1 0 1 2 2 3   
10 Queretaro        2 1 0 1 1 4 3   
11 Santos Laguna    2 0 2 0 3 3 2   
12 Guadalajara      2 0 2 0 1 1 2   
12 Monarcas Morelia 2 0 2 0 1 1 2   
14 Puebla           2 0 1 1 1 6 1   
15 Club Tijuana     2 0 0 2 0 3 0   
15 Pachuca          2 0 0 2 0 3 0   
15 Veracruz         2 0 0 2 0 3 0   
18 Club Leon        2 0 0 2 1 6 0   
1-8: Championship play-off

