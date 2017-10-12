FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World Football
October 12, 2017 / 4:03 AM / 7 days ago

Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, October 11
Toluca 3 Lobos BUAP 1  
   Standings        P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Monterrey        10 7 3 0 20 7  24  
2  Toluca           12 6 4 2 18 14 22  
3  America          11 6 2 3 16 12 20  
4  Tigres           10 5 4 1 20 11 19  
5  Club Leon        11 6 1 4 19 15 19  
6  Cruz Azul        11 4 6 1 15 12 18  
7  Necaxa           11 4 5 2 10 9  17  
8  Monarcas Morelia 11 4 4 3 18 13 16  
-------------------------
9  Club Tijuana     11 4 2 5 11 14 14  
10 Lobos BUAP       12 4 2 6 19 23 14  
11 Atlas            10 4 1 5 15 13 13  
12 Pachuca          11 4 1 6 17 17 13  
13 Veracruz         11 4 1 6 10 16 13  
14 Queretaro        11 2 4 5 11 18 10  
15 Santos Laguna    10 1 6 3 10 13 9   
16 Guadalajara      11 1 6 4 10 14 9   
17 Puebla           11 1 5 5 6  15 8   
18 UNAM             11 2 1 8 9  18 7   
1-8: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Saturday, October 14 
Puebla               v Queretaro        (0000)  
Club Tijuana         v Veracruz         (0200)  
Cruz Azul            v America          (2200)  
Sunday, October 15   
Monterrey            v Pachuca          (0000)  
Club Leon            v Tigres           (0006)  
Necaxa               v UNAM             (0200)  
Guadalajara          v Monarcas Morelia (0206)  
Santos Laguna        v Atlas            (2330)

