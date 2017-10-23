FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings
#World Football
October 23, 2017 / 2:10 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 22
Veracruz         2 Guadalajara   3  
UNAM             0 Monterrey     1  
Saturday, October 21
America          0 Necaxa        1  
Lobos BUAP       3 Cruz Azul     0  
Pachuca          1 Puebla        0  
Queretaro        1 Santos Laguna 2  
Tigres           3 Toluca        0  
Friday, October 20
Atlas            1 Club Tijuana  0  
Monarcas Morelia 0 Club Leon     0  
   Standings        P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Monterrey        13 9 3 1 23 9  30  
2  America          14 8 2 4 21 15 26  
3  Tigres           13 7 4 2 24 12 25  
4  Monarcas Morelia 14 6 5 3 21 14 23  
5  Club Leon        14 7 2 5 20 17 23  
6  Toluca           14 6 5 3 20 19 23  
7  Necaxa           14 5 6 3 13 12 21  
8  Cruz Azul        14 5 6 3 18 19 21  
-------------------------
9  Atlas            13 6 1 6 17 14 19  
10 Club Tijuana     14 5 3 6 13 16 18  
11 Pachuca          14 5 2 7 20 21 17  
12 Lobos BUAP       14 5 2 7 23 25 17  
13 Santos Laguna    13 3 6 4 15 17 15  
14 Veracruz         14 4 2 8 12 20 14  
15 Guadalajara      14 2 6 6 15 20 12  
16 Puebla           14 2 6 6 10 18 12  
17 UNAM             14 3 2 9 11 19 11  
18 Queretaro        14 2 5 7 15 24 11  
1-8: Championship play-off

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
