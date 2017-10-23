Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, October 22 Veracruz 2 Guadalajara 3 UNAM 0 Monterrey 1 Saturday, October 21 America 0 Necaxa 1 Lobos BUAP 3 Cruz Azul 0 Pachuca 1 Puebla 0 Queretaro 1 Santos Laguna 2 Tigres 3 Toluca 0 Friday, October 20 Atlas 1 Club Tijuana 0 Monarcas Morelia 0 Club Leon 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Monterrey 13 9 3 1 23 9 30 2 America 14 8 2 4 21 15 26 3 Tigres 13 7 4 2 24 12 25 4 Monarcas Morelia 14 6 5 3 21 14 23 5 Club Leon 14 7 2 5 20 17 23 6 Toluca 14 6 5 3 20 19 23 7 Necaxa 14 5 6 3 13 12 21 8 Cruz Azul 14 5 6 3 18 19 21 ------------------------- 9 Atlas 13 6 1 6 17 14 19 10 Club Tijuana 14 5 3 6 13 16 18 11 Pachuca 14 5 2 7 20 21 17 12 Lobos BUAP 14 5 2 7 23 25 17 13 Santos Laguna 13 3 6 4 15 17 15 14 Veracruz 14 4 2 8 12 20 14 15 Guadalajara 14 2 6 6 15 20 12 16 Puebla 14 2 6 6 10 18 12 17 UNAM 14 3 2 9 11 19 11 18 Queretaro 14 2 5 7 15 24 11 1-8: Championship play-off