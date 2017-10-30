FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings
#World Football
October 30, 2017 / 3:08 AM / in a day

Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 29
Santos Laguna 2 Pachuca          2  
Toluca        0 Monarcas Morelia 1  
Saturday, October 28
Club Leon     6 Veracruz         2  
Cruz Azul     1 Tigres           2  
Guadalajara   3 Club Tijuana     1  
Monterrey     2 America          0  
Necaxa        5 Lobos BUAP       0  
Queretaro     2 Atlas            2  
Friday, October 27
Puebla        3 UNAM             0  
   Standings        P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Monterrey        14 10 3 1  25 9  33  
2  Tigres           14 8  4 2  26 13 28  
3  Monarcas Morelia 15 7  5 3  22 14 26  
4  Club Leon        15 8  2 5  26 19 26  
5  America          15 8  2 5  21 17 26  
6  Necaxa           15 6  6 3  18 12 24  
7  Toluca           15 6  5 4  20 20 23  
8  Cruz Azul        15 5  6 4  19 21 21  
-------------------------
9  Atlas            14 6  2 6  19 16 20  
10 Pachuca          15 5  3 7  22 23 18  
11 Club Tijuana     15 5  3 7  14 19 18  
12 Lobos BUAP       15 5  2 8  23 30 17  
13 Santos Laguna    14 3  7 4  17 19 16  
14 Guadalajara      15 3  6 6  18 21 15  
15 Puebla           15 3  6 6  13 18 15  
16 Veracruz         15 4  2 9  14 26 14  
17 Queretaro        15 2  6 7  17 26 12  
18 UNAM             15 3  2 10 11 22 11  
1-8: Championship play-off

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
