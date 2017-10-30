Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, October 29 Santos Laguna 2 Pachuca 2 Toluca 0 Monarcas Morelia 1 Saturday, October 28 Club Leon 6 Veracruz 2 Cruz Azul 1 Tigres 2 Guadalajara 3 Club Tijuana 1 Monterrey 2 America 0 Necaxa 5 Lobos BUAP 0 Queretaro 2 Atlas 2 Friday, October 27 Puebla 3 UNAM 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Monterrey 14 10 3 1 25 9 33 2 Tigres 14 8 4 2 26 13 28 3 Monarcas Morelia 15 7 5 3 22 14 26 4 Club Leon 15 8 2 5 26 19 26 5 America 15 8 2 5 21 17 26 6 Necaxa 15 6 6 3 18 12 24 7 Toluca 15 6 5 4 20 20 23 8 Cruz Azul 15 5 6 4 19 21 21 ------------------------- 9 Atlas 14 6 2 6 19 16 20 10 Pachuca 15 5 3 7 22 23 18 11 Club Tijuana 15 5 3 7 14 19 18 12 Lobos BUAP 15 5 2 8 23 30 17 13 Santos Laguna 14 3 7 4 17 19 16 14 Guadalajara 15 3 6 6 18 21 15 15 Puebla 15 3 6 6 13 18 15 16 Veracruz 15 4 2 9 14 26 14 17 Queretaro 15 2 6 7 17 26 12 18 UNAM 15 3 2 10 11 22 11 1-8: Championship play-off