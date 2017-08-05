UPDATE 2-Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Saturday, August 5 Lobos BUAP 3 Pachuca 2 Friday, August 4 Club Tijuana 0 Monterrey 3 Monarcas Morelia 1 Santos Laguna 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Lobos BUAP 3 2 1 0 9 4 7 2 Monterrey 3 2 1 0 4 0 7 3 Atlas 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 4 Necaxa 2 2 0 0 3 0 6 5 Tigres 2 1 1 0 6 1 4 6 Cruz Azul 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 7 Toluca 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 8 America 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 ------------------------- 9 Santos Laguna 3 0 3 0 4 4 3 10 Monarcas Morelia 3 0 3 0 2 2 3 10 UNAM 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 12 Queretaro 2 1 0 1 1 4 3 13 Guadalajara 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 14 Puebla 2 0 1 1 1 6 1 15 Veracruz 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 16 Pachuca 3 0 0 3 2 6 0 17 Club Leon 2 0 0 2 1 6 0 18 Club Tijuana 3 0 0 3 0 6 0 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 6 Tigres v Queretaro (0000) Club Leon v Cruz Azul (0006) America v UNAM (0200) Guadalajara v Necaxa (0206) Toluca v Atlas (1700) Veracruz v Puebla (2330)