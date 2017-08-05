FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings
#World Football
August 5, 2017

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday 
Saturday, August 5
Lobos BUAP       3 Pachuca       2  
Friday, August 4 
Club Tijuana     0 Monterrey     3  
Monarcas Morelia 1 Santos Laguna 1  
   Standings        P W D L F A Pts 
1  Lobos BUAP       3 2 1 0 9 4 7   
2  Monterrey        3 2 1 0 4 0 7   
3  Atlas            2 2 0 0 5 1 6   
4  Necaxa           2 2 0 0 3 0 6   
5  Tigres           2 1 1 0 6 1 4   
6  Cruz Azul        2 1 1 0 3 1 4   
7  Toluca           2 1 1 0 3 1 4   
8  America          2 1 0 1 2 1 3   
-------------------------
9  Santos Laguna    3 0 3 0 4 4 3   
10 Monarcas Morelia 3 0 3 0 2 2 3   
10 UNAM             2 1 0 1 2 2 3   
12 Queretaro        2 1 0 1 1 4 3   
13 Guadalajara      2 0 2 0 1 1 2   
14 Puebla           2 0 1 1 1 6 1   
15 Veracruz         2 0 0 2 0 3 0   
16 Pachuca          3 0 0 3 2 6 0   
17 Club Leon        2 0 0 2 1 6 0   
18 Club Tijuana     3 0 0 3 0 6 0   
1-8: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                     
Sunday, August 6     
Tigres               v Queretaro (0000)  
Club Leon            v Cruz Azul (0006)  
America              v UNAM      (0200)  
Guadalajara          v Necaxa    (0206)  
Toluca               v Atlas     (1700)  
Veracruz             v Puebla    (2330)

