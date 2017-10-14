FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings
#World Football
October 14, 2017 / 1:55 AM / in 7 days

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday 
Saturday, October 14
Cruz Azul    1 America   3  
Friday, October 13
Club Tijuana 0 Veracruz  0  
Puebla       2 Queretaro 2  
   Standings        P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Monterrey        10 7 3 0 20 7  24  
2  America          12 7 2 3 19 13 23  
3  Toluca           12 6 4 2 18 14 22  
4  Tigres           10 5 4 1 20 11 19  
5  Club Leon        11 6 1 4 19 15 19  
6  Cruz Azul        12 4 6 2 16 15 18  
7  Necaxa           11 4 5 2 10 9  17  
8  Monarcas Morelia 11 4 4 3 18 13 16  
-------------------------
9  Club Tijuana     12 4 3 5 11 14 15  
10 Lobos BUAP       12 4 2 6 19 23 14  
11 Veracruz         12 4 2 6 10 16 14  
12 Atlas            10 4 1 5 15 13 13  
13 Pachuca          11 4 1 6 17 17 13  
14 Queretaro        12 2 5 5 13 20 11  
15 Santos Laguna    10 1 6 3 10 13 9   
16 Guadalajara      11 1 6 4 10 14 9   
17 Puebla           12 1 6 5 8  17 9   
18 UNAM             11 2 1 8 9  18 7   
1-8: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Sunday, October 15   
Monterrey            v Pachuca          (0000)  
Club Leon            v Tigres           (0006)  
Necaxa               v UNAM             (0200)  
Guadalajara          v Monarcas Morelia (0206)  
Santos Laguna        v Atlas            (2330)

