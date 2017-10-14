UPDATE 2-Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Saturday, October 14 Cruz Azul 1 America 3 Friday, October 13 Club Tijuana 0 Veracruz 0 Puebla 2 Queretaro 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Monterrey 10 7 3 0 20 7 24 2 America 12 7 2 3 19 13 23 3 Toluca 12 6 4 2 18 14 22 4 Tigres 10 5 4 1 20 11 19 5 Club Leon 11 6 1 4 19 15 19 6 Cruz Azul 12 4 6 2 16 15 18 7 Necaxa 11 4 5 2 10 9 17 8 Monarcas Morelia 11 4 4 3 18 13 16 ------------------------- 9 Club Tijuana 12 4 3 5 11 14 15 10 Lobos BUAP 12 4 2 6 19 23 14 11 Veracruz 12 4 2 6 10 16 14 12 Atlas 10 4 1 5 15 13 13 13 Pachuca 11 4 1 6 17 17 13 14 Queretaro 12 2 5 5 13 20 11 15 Santos Laguna 10 1 6 3 10 13 9 16 Guadalajara 11 1 6 4 10 14 9 17 Puebla 12 1 6 5 8 17 9 18 UNAM 11 2 1 8 9 18 7 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 15 Monterrey v Pachuca (0000) Club Leon v Tigres (0006) Necaxa v UNAM (0200) Guadalajara v Monarcas Morelia (0206) Santos Laguna v Atlas (2330)