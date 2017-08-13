FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
August 13, 2017 / 1:58 AM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday 
Sunday, August 13
UNAM      2 Lobos BUAP       0  
Saturday, August 12
Cruz Azul 0 Toluca           0  
Monterrey 4 Guadalajara      1  
Necaxa    0 Club Leon        3  
Pachuca   2 Tigres           1  
Queretaro 2 Monarcas Morelia 1  
Friday, August 11
Atlas     0 America          1  
Puebla    1 Club Tijuana     1  
   Standings        P W D L F A Pts 
1  Monterrey        4 3 1 0 8 1 10  
2  America          4 3 0 1 5 2 9   
3  Toluca           4 2 2 0 6 3 8   
4  Lobos BUAP       4 2 1 1 9 6 7   
5  Necaxa           4 2 1 1 5 5 7   
6  Queretaro        4 2 1 1 4 6 7   
7  Atlas            4 2 0 2 7 5 6   
8  Cruz Azul        4 1 3 0 5 3 6   
-------------------------
9  UNAM             4 2 0 2 5 4 6   
10 Tigres           4 1 2 1 8 4 5   
11 Club Leon        4 1 1 2 6 8 4   
12 Santos Laguna    3 0 3 0 4 4 3   
13 Monarcas Morelia 4 0 3 1 3 4 3   
14 Veracruz         3 1 0 2 2 3 3   
15 Guadalajara      4 0 3 1 4 7 3   
15 Pachuca          4 1 0 3 4 7 3   
17 Puebla           4 0 2 2 2 9 2   
18 Club Tijuana     4 0 1 3 1 7 1   
1-8: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                    
Sunday, August 13    
Santos Laguna        v Veracruz (2330)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.