UPDATE 3-Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, August 13 UNAM 2 Lobos BUAP 0 Saturday, August 12 Cruz Azul 0 Toluca 0 Monterrey 4 Guadalajara 1 Necaxa 0 Club Leon 3 Pachuca 2 Tigres 1 Queretaro 2 Monarcas Morelia 1 Friday, August 11 Atlas 0 America 1 Puebla 1 Club Tijuana 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Monterrey 4 3 1 0 8 1 10 2 America 4 3 0 1 5 2 9 3 Toluca 4 2 2 0 6 3 8 4 Lobos BUAP 4 2 1 1 9 6 7 5 Necaxa 4 2 1 1 5 5 7 6 Queretaro 4 2 1 1 4 6 7 7 Atlas 4 2 0 2 7 5 6 8 Cruz Azul 4 1 3 0 5 3 6 ------------------------- 9 UNAM 4 2 0 2 5 4 6 10 Tigres 4 1 2 1 8 4 5 11 Club Leon 4 1 1 2 6 8 4 12 Santos Laguna 3 0 3 0 4 4 3 13 Monarcas Morelia 4 0 3 1 3 4 3 14 Veracruz 3 1 0 2 2 3 3 15 Guadalajara 4 0 3 1 4 7 3 15 Pachuca 4 1 0 3 4 7 3 17 Puebla 4 0 2 2 2 9 2 18 Club Tijuana 4 0 1 3 1 7 1 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 13 Santos Laguna v Veracruz (2330)