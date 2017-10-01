UPDATE 3-Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, October 1 UNAM 1 Cruz Azul 4 Saturday, September 30 Lobos BUAP 0 Club Leon 3 Pachuca 0 Necaxa 0 Queretaro 2 Monterrey 2 Tigres 1 Guadalajara 0 Toluca 1 America 2 Friday, September 29 Atlas 2 Veracruz 0 Monarcas Morelia 3 Club Tijuana 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Monterrey 10 7 3 0 20 7 24 2 America 11 6 2 3 16 12 20 3 Tigres 10 5 4 1 20 11 19 4 Club Leon 11 6 1 4 19 15 19 5 Toluca 11 5 4 2 15 13 19 6 Cruz Azul 11 4 6 1 15 12 18 7 Necaxa 11 4 5 2 10 9 17 8 Monarcas Morelia 11 4 4 3 18 13 16 ------------------------- 9 Lobos BUAP 11 4 2 5 18 20 14 10 Club Tijuana 11 4 2 5 11 14 14 11 Atlas 10 4 1 5 15 13 13 12 Pachuca 11 4 1 6 17 17 13 13 Veracruz 11 4 1 6 10 16 13 14 Queretaro 11 2 4 5 11 18 10 15 Guadalajara 11 1 6 4 10 14 9 16 Santos Laguna 9 1 5 3 10 13 8 17 UNAM 11 2 1 8 9 18 7 18 Puebla 10 1 4 5 6 15 7 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 1 Santos Laguna v Puebla (2330)