UPDATE 3-Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings
#World Football
October 1, 2017 / 2:01 AM / 18 days ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 1
UNAM             1 Cruz Azul    4  
Saturday, September 30
Lobos BUAP       0 Club Leon    3  
Pachuca          0 Necaxa       0  
Queretaro        2 Monterrey    2  
Tigres           1 Guadalajara  0  
Toluca           1 America      2  
Friday, September 29
Atlas            2 Veracruz     0  
Monarcas Morelia 3 Club Tijuana 0  
   Standings        P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Monterrey        10 7 3 0 20 7  24  
2  America          11 6 2 3 16 12 20  
3  Tigres           10 5 4 1 20 11 19  
4  Club Leon        11 6 1 4 19 15 19  
5  Toluca           11 5 4 2 15 13 19  
6  Cruz Azul        11 4 6 1 15 12 18  
7  Necaxa           11 4 5 2 10 9  17  
8  Monarcas Morelia 11 4 4 3 18 13 16  
-------------------------
9  Lobos BUAP       11 4 2 5 18 20 14  
10 Club Tijuana     11 4 2 5 11 14 14  
11 Atlas            10 4 1 5 15 13 13  
12 Pachuca          11 4 1 6 17 17 13  
13 Veracruz         11 4 1 6 10 16 13  
14 Queretaro        11 2 4 5 11 18 10  
15 Guadalajara      11 1 6 4 10 14 9   
16 Santos Laguna    9  1 5 3 10 13 8   
17 UNAM             11 2 1 8 9  18 7   
18 Puebla           10 1 4 5 6  15 7   
1-8: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                  
Sunday, October 1    
Santos Laguna        v Puebla (2330)

