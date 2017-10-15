FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings
#World Football
October 15, 2017 / 1:57 AM

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 14
Club Leon    1 Tigres           0  
Cruz Azul    1 America          3  
Guadalajara  1 Monarcas Morelia 2  
Monterrey    2 Pachuca          0  
Necaxa       0 UNAM             0  
Friday, October 13
Club Tijuana 0 Veracruz         0  
Puebla       2 Queretaro        2  
   Standings        P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Monterrey        11 8 3 0 22 7  27  
2  America          12 7 2 3 19 13 23  
3  Club Leon        12 7 1 4 20 15 22  
4  Toluca           12 6 4 2 18 14 22  
5  Tigres           11 5 4 2 20 12 19  
6  Monarcas Morelia 12 5 4 3 20 14 19  
7  Cruz Azul        12 4 6 2 16 15 18  
8  Necaxa           12 4 6 2 10 9  18  
-------------------------
9  Club Tijuana     12 4 3 5 11 14 15  
10 Lobos BUAP       12 4 2 6 19 23 14  
11 Veracruz         12 4 2 6 10 16 14  
12 Atlas            10 4 1 5 15 13 13  
13 Pachuca          12 4 1 7 17 19 13  
14 Queretaro        12 2 5 5 13 20 11  
15 Santos Laguna    10 1 6 3 10 13 9   
16 Guadalajara      12 1 6 5 11 16 9   
17 Puebla           12 1 6 5 8  17 9   
18 UNAM             12 2 2 8 9  18 8   
1-8: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                 
Sunday, October 15   
Santos Laguna        v Atlas (2330)

