UPDATE 3-Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Saturday Saturday, October 14 Club Leon 1 Tigres 0 Cruz Azul 1 America 3 Guadalajara 1 Monarcas Morelia 2 Monterrey 2 Pachuca 0 Necaxa 0 UNAM 0 Friday, October 13 Club Tijuana 0 Veracruz 0 Puebla 2 Queretaro 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Monterrey 11 8 3 0 22 7 27 2 America 12 7 2 3 19 13 23 3 Club Leon 12 7 1 4 20 15 22 4 Toluca 12 6 4 2 18 14 22 5 Tigres 11 5 4 2 20 12 19 6 Monarcas Morelia 12 5 4 3 20 14 19 7 Cruz Azul 12 4 6 2 16 15 18 8 Necaxa 12 4 6 2 10 9 18 ------------------------- 9 Club Tijuana 12 4 3 5 11 14 15 10 Lobos BUAP 12 4 2 6 19 23 14 11 Veracruz 12 4 2 6 10 16 14 12 Atlas 10 4 1 5 15 13 13 13 Pachuca 12 4 1 7 17 19 13 14 Queretaro 12 2 5 5 13 20 11 15 Santos Laguna 10 1 6 3 10 13 9 16 Guadalajara 12 1 6 5 11 16 9 17 Puebla 12 1 6 5 8 17 9 18 UNAM 12 2 2 8 9 18 8 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 15 Santos Laguna v Atlas (2330)