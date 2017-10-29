FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings
Sections
Featured
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as work resumes
Spain
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as work resumes
U.S. special counsel's Russia probe entering new phase
U.S
U.S. special counsel's Russia probe entering new phase
Hamilton takes fourth title despite collision
Sport
Hamilton takes fourth title despite collision
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 29, 2017 / 2:01 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 29
Toluca      0 Monarcas Morelia 1  
Saturday, October 28
Club Leon   6 Veracruz         2  
Cruz Azul   1 Tigres           2  
Guadalajara 3 Club Tijuana     1  
Monterrey   2 America          0  
Necaxa      5 Lobos BUAP       0  
Queretaro   2 Atlas            2  
Friday, October 27
Puebla      3 UNAM             0  
   Standings        P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Monterrey        14 10 3 1  25 9  33  
2  Tigres           14 8  4 2  26 13 28  
3  Monarcas Morelia 15 7  5 3  22 14 26  
4  Club Leon        15 8  2 5  26 19 26  
5  America          15 8  2 5  21 17 26  
6  Necaxa           15 6  6 3  18 12 24  
7  Toluca           15 6  5 4  20 20 23  
8  Cruz Azul        15 5  6 4  19 21 21  
-------------------------
9  Atlas            14 6  2 6  19 16 20  
10 Club Tijuana     15 5  3 7  14 19 18  
11 Pachuca          14 5  2 7  20 21 17  
12 Lobos BUAP       15 5  2 8  23 30 17  
13 Santos Laguna    13 3  6 4  15 17 15  
14 Guadalajara      15 3  6 6  18 21 15  
15 Puebla           15 3  6 6  13 18 15  
16 Veracruz         15 4  2 9  14 26 14  
17 Queretaro        15 2  6 7  17 26 12  
18 UNAM             15 3  2 10 11 22 11  
1-8: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                   
Monday, October 30   
Santos Laguna        v Pachuca (0115)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.