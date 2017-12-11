Soccer-Tigres take title after Monterrey miss late penalty

MEXICO CITY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Tigres beat city rivals Monterrey 2-1 to win their sixth Mexican league title on Sunday but the home side will be upset at a missed penalty minutes from the end of an engrossing tie.

The Apertura championship triumph, which followed Thursday’s 1-1 draw in the first leg, gave Tigres their third title in two years and coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti his sixth winner’s medal.

Monterrey took the lead after just two minutes when Dorlan Pabon’s shot went in off the post. Tigres, though, equalised after half an hour through Eduardo Vargas and five minutes later Francisco Meza headed home the winner.

Aviles Hurtado should have levelled for Monterrey after 81 minutes but he missed from the spot. To make matters worse for the home side, they had Neri Cardozo sent off in injury time.

The result was a major disappointment for Monterrey, who had the best attack and stingiest defence over the season and had put six past Atlas and five past Morelia in the previous two rounds. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo Pacheco. Writing by Andrew Downie, Nick Mulvenney)