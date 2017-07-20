Soccer-Major League Soccer to use video review

July 20 (Reuters) - Major League Soccer (MLS) will begin using video review at all matches starting next month, the North American league announced on Thursday.

A Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be located in a booth at each match, with access to all available broadcast replays.

The VAR will be able to alert the head referee to potential clear and obvious errors or serious missed incidents in four game-changing situations -- goals, penalties, straight red cards and cases of mistaken identity.

These will be the only reviewable plays during a match.

MLS says referees are ready for the system, which will begin on August 5.

"In addition to several VAR-specific training camps for referees ... MLS has also hosted workshops and conducted numerous live and offline experiments in MLS pre-season matches,” the league said.

MLS will become one of the first leagues to use VAR, which was first used in Australia earlier this year, while the German Bundesliga plans to introduce it in the upcoming 2017-18 season.

FIFA is also considering using the system for next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Thursday’s announcement by MLS came less than 24 hours after U.S. striker Jozy Altidore appeared to be bitten on the shoulder by El Salvador player Henry Romero during a Gold Cup quarter-final, an incident the referee did not see. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ian Ransom)