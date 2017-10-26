FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Dutch Cup 2nd round results
October 26, 2017 / 7:02 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Dutch Cup 2nd round results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Dutch Cup 2nd Round matches on Thursday 
2nd Round
Thursday, October 26
Almere City FC (II)  - AZ Alkmaar                    0-4 (halftime: 0-1)                   
FC Volendam (II)     - PSV Eindhoven                 0-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET 
Wednesday, October 25
Feyenoord            - AVV Swift (V)                 4-1 (halftime: 2-0)                   
Roda JC Kerkrade     - Groningen                     3-1 (halftime: 1-0)                   
Willem II Tilburg    - Heerenveen                    2-1 (halftime: 0-0)                   
asv De Dijk (III)    - Ajax Amsterdam                1-4 (halftime: 0-3)                   
Heracles Almelo      - Hoek (V)                      3-1 (halftime: 2-0)                   
VVV-Venlo            - Utrecht                       3-1 (halftime: 2-0)                   
Tuesday, October 24  
Twente Enschede      - FC Eindhoven (II)             3-0 (halftime: 1-0)                   
Den Bosch (II)       - SC Cambuur (II)               0-2 (halftime: 0-0)                   
Fortuna Sittard (II) - Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (II) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)                   
GVVV (III)           - Koninklijke HFC (III)         1-0 (halftime: 0-0)                   
PEC Zwolle           - Kozakken Boys (III)           3-2 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 2-2) AET 
RKC Waalwijk (II)    - De Treffers (III)             7-0 (halftime: 3-0)                   
VV Katwijk (III)     - VVSB (III)                    1-2 (halftime: 0-0)                   
NEC Nijmegen (II)    - Achilles'29 (III)             3-0 (halftime: 1-0)

