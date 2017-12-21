FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Dutch Cup last 16 results
December 21, 2017 / 7:30 PM / 4 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Dutch Cup last 16 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 21 (Gracenote) - Results from the Dutch Cup Last 16 matches on Thursday 
Last 16
Thursday, December 21
Feyenoord            - Heracles Almelo   3-1 (halftime: 2-1)                                      
VVSB (III)           - Roda JC Kerkrade  0-1 (halftime: 0-0)                                      
Wednesday, December 20
Twente Enschede      - Ajax Amsterdam    1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 6-5) 
Twente Enschede win 6-5 on penalties.
Fortuna Sittard (II) - AZ Alkmaar        2-4 (halftime: 1-1)                                      
PSV Eindhoven        - VVV-Venlo         4-1 (halftime: 1-1)                                      
Tuesday, December 19 
Willem II Tilburg    - RKC Waalwijk (II) 3-0 (halftime: 3-0)                                      
SC Cambuur (II)      - GVVV (III)        3-0 (halftime: 0-0)                                      
PEC Zwolle           - NEC Nijmegen (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)

