UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch Cup 2nd round results

Oct 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Dutch Cup 2nd Round matches on Wednesday 2nd Round Wednesday, October 25 Feyenoord - AVV Swift (V) 4-1 (halftime: 2-0) Roda JC Kerkrade - Groningen 3-1 (halftime: 1-0) Willem II Tilburg - Heerenveen 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) asv De Dijk (III) - Ajax Amsterdam 1-4 (halftime: 0-3) Heracles Almelo - Hoek (V) 3-1 (halftime: 2-0) VVV-Venlo - Utrecht 3-1 (halftime: 2-0) Tuesday, October 24 Twente Enschede - FC Eindhoven (II) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) Den Bosch (II) - SC Cambuur (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Fortuna Sittard (II) - Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (II) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) GVVV (III) - Koninklijke HFC (III) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) PEC Zwolle - Kozakken Boys (III) 3-2 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 2-2) AET RKC Waalwijk (II) - De Treffers (III) 7-0 (halftime: 3-0) VV Katwijk (III) - VVSB (III) 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) NEC Nijmegen (II) - Achilles'29 (III) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): 2nd Round Thursday, October 26 FC Volendam (II) v PSV Eindhoven (1630) Almere City FC (II) v AZ Alkmaar (1845)