UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch Cup 2nd round results
October 25, 2017 / 6:30 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch Cup 2nd round results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Dutch Cup 2nd Round matches on Wednesday 
2nd Round
Wednesday, October 25
Feyenoord            - AVV Swift (V)                 4-1 (halftime: 2-0)                   
Roda JC Kerkrade     - Groningen                     3-1 (halftime: 1-0)                   
Willem II Tilburg    - Heerenveen                    2-1 (halftime: 0-0)                   
asv De Dijk (III)    - Ajax Amsterdam                1-4 (halftime: 0-3)                   
Heracles Almelo      - Hoek (V)                      3-1 (halftime: 2-0)                   
VVV-Venlo            - Utrecht                       3-1 (halftime: 2-0)                   
Tuesday, October 24  
Twente Enschede      - FC Eindhoven (II)             3-0 (halftime: 1-0)                   
Den Bosch (II)       - SC Cambuur (II)               0-2 (halftime: 0-0)                   
Fortuna Sittard (II) - Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (II) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)                   
GVVV (III)           - Koninklijke HFC (III)         1-0 (halftime: 0-0)                   
PEC Zwolle           - Kozakken Boys (III)           3-2 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 2-2) AET 
RKC Waalwijk (II)    - De Treffers (III)             7-0 (halftime: 3-0)                   
VV Katwijk (III)     - VVSB (III)                    1-2 (halftime: 0-0)                   
NEC Nijmegen (II)    - Achilles'29 (III)             3-0 (halftime: 1-0)                   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                         
2nd Round
Thursday, October 26
FC Volendam (II)     v PSV Eindhoven (1630)  
Almere City FC (II)  v AZ Alkmaar    (1845)

