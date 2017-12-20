UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch Cup last 16 results

Dec 20 (Gracenote) - Results from the Dutch Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, December 20 Twente Enschede - Ajax Amsterdam 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 6-5) Twente Enschede win 6-5 on penalties. Fortuna Sittard (II) - AZ Alkmaar 2-4 (halftime: 1-1) PSV Eindhoven - VVV-Venlo 4-1 (halftime: 1-1) Tuesday, December 19 Willem II Tilburg - RKC Waalwijk (II) 3-0 (halftime: 3-0) SC Cambuur (II) - GVVV (III) 3-0 (halftime: 0-0) PEC Zwolle - NEC Nijmegen (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Thursday, December 21 VVSB (III) v Roda JC Kerkrade (1730) Feyenoord v Heracles Almelo (1945)