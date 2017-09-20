FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 5-Soccer-Dutch Cup 1st round results
#World Football
September 20, 2017 / 4:55 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 5-Soccer-Dutch Cup 1st round results

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Sept 20 (Gracenote) - Results from the Dutch Cup 1st Round matches on Wednesday 
1st Round
Wednesday, September 20
Feyenoord              - ADO Den Haag                  2-0 (halftime: 0-0)                                      
Achilles'29 (III)      - NAC Breda                     4-3 (halftime: 1-2)                                      
Ajax (Ama.) (V)        - Utrecht                       0-6 (halftime: 0-6)                                      
asv De Dijk (III)      - HHC Hardenberg (III)          2-1 (halftime: 0-1)                                      
CSV Apeldoorn (V)      - Willem II Tilburg             2-4 (halftime: 0-2)                                      
Excelsior              - Heerenveen                    1-2 (halftime: 0-2)                                      
FC Lisse (III)         - Hoek (V)                      2-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 5-4) 
FC Lisse win 5-4 on penalties.
ONS Sneek (IV)         - Twente Enschede               1-3 (halftime: 0-2)                                      
Staphorst (V)          - Koninklijke HFC (III)         2-3 (halftime: 0-0)                                      
VV Katwijk (III)       - Ter Leede (V)                 4-0 (halftime: 1-0)                                      
VVSB (III)             - Telstar (II)                  4-1 (halftime: 1-1)                                      
Scheveningen (IV)      - Ajax Amsterdam                1-5 (halftime: 0-2)                                      
AVV Swift (V)          - Vitesse Arnhem                0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 5-3) 
AVV Swift win 5-3 on penalties.
Capelle (IV)           - Roda JC Kerkrade              0-5 (halftime: 0-3)                                      
Tuesday, September 19  
MVV Maastricht (II)    - AZ Alkmaar                    2-3 (halftime: 1-2)                                      
Barendrecht (III)      - Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (II) 1-3 (halftime: 1-1)                                      
FC Emmen (II)          - NEC Nijmegen (II)             1-3 (halftime: 1-1)                                      
FC Oss (II)            - Almere City FC (II)           0-2 (halftime: 0-1)                                      
GVVV (III)             - FC Dordrecht (II)             1-0 (halftime: 0-0)                                      
Helmond Sport (II)     - SC Cambuur (II)               1-5 (halftime: 0-1)                                      
Kozakken Boys (III)    - Graafschap Doetinchem (II)    1-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-3) 
Kozakken Boys win 4-3 on penalties.
Noordwijk (V)          - Fortuna Sittard (II)          0-1 (halftime: 0-0)                                      
Quick Boys (IV)        - FC Volendam (II)              1-3 (halftime: 1-1)                                      
Rijnsburgse Boys (III) - Heracles Almelo               0-2 (halftime: 0-0)                                      
SC Genemuiden (V)      - De Treffers (III)             1-3 (halftime: 1-1)                                      
Sparta Nijkerk (V)     - FC Eindhoven (II)             0-1 (halftime: 0-0)                                      
RKC Waalwijk (II)      - Sparta Rotterdam              1-0 (halftime: 0-0)                                      
Zwaluwen (V)           - Den Bosch (II)                2-3 (halftime: 0-0)                                      
Next Fixtures (GMT):                         
1st Round
Thursday, September 21
De Meern (IV)        v PEC Zwolle    (1500)  
Hercules (IV)        v Groningen     (1630)  
Blauw Geel'38 (IV)   v VVV-Venlo     (1745)  
SDC Putten (V)       v PSV Eindhoven (1845)

