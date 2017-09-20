UPDATE 5-Soccer-Dutch Cup 1st round results

Sept 20 (Gracenote) - Results from the Dutch Cup 1st Round matches on Wednesday 1st Round Wednesday, September 20 Feyenoord - ADO Den Haag 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Achilles'29 (III) - NAC Breda 4-3 (halftime: 1-2) Ajax (Ama.) (V) - Utrecht 0-6 (halftime: 0-6) asv De Dijk (III) - HHC Hardenberg (III) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1) CSV Apeldoorn (V) - Willem II Tilburg 2-4 (halftime: 0-2) Excelsior - Heerenveen 1-2 (halftime: 0-2) FC Lisse (III) - Hoek (V) 2-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 5-4) FC Lisse win 5-4 on penalties. ONS Sneek (IV) - Twente Enschede 1-3 (halftime: 0-2) Staphorst (V) - Koninklijke HFC (III) 2-3 (halftime: 0-0) VV Katwijk (III) - Ter Leede (V) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0) VVSB (III) - Telstar (II) 4-1 (halftime: 1-1) Scheveningen (IV) - Ajax Amsterdam 1-5 (halftime: 0-2) AVV Swift (V) - Vitesse Arnhem 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 5-3) AVV Swift win 5-3 on penalties. Capelle (IV) - Roda JC Kerkrade 0-5 (halftime: 0-3) Tuesday, September 19 MVV Maastricht (II) - AZ Alkmaar 2-3 (halftime: 1-2) Barendrecht (III) - Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (II) 1-3 (halftime: 1-1) FC Emmen (II) - NEC Nijmegen (II) 1-3 (halftime: 1-1) FC Oss (II) - Almere City FC (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) GVVV (III) - FC Dordrecht (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Helmond Sport (II) - SC Cambuur (II) 1-5 (halftime: 0-1) Kozakken Boys (III) - Graafschap Doetinchem (II) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-3) Kozakken Boys win 4-3 on penalties. Noordwijk (V) - Fortuna Sittard (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Quick Boys (IV) - FC Volendam (II) 1-3 (halftime: 1-1) Rijnsburgse Boys (III) - Heracles Almelo 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) SC Genemuiden (V) - De Treffers (III) 1-3 (halftime: 1-1) Sparta Nijkerk (V) - FC Eindhoven (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) RKC Waalwijk (II) - Sparta Rotterdam 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Zwaluwen (V) - Den Bosch (II) 2-3 (halftime: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): 1st Round Thursday, September 21 De Meern (IV) v PEC Zwolle (1500) Hercules (IV) v Groningen (1630) Blauw Geel'38 (IV) v VVV-Venlo (1745) SDC Putten (V) v PSV Eindhoven (1845)