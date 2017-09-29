FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings
#World Football
September 29, 2017 / 7:53 PM / in 19 days

Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday 
Friday, September 29
Twente Enschede 2 Heracles Almelo 1  
   Standings         P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  PSV Eindhoven     6 5 0 1 17 6  15  
2  Heerenveen        6 4 2 0 12 7  14  
-------------------------
3  Vitesse Arnhem    6 4 1 1 14 6  13  
-------------------------
4  Feyenoord         6 4 0 2 12 6  12  
5  AZ Alkmaar        6 4 0 2 10 7  12  
6  PEC Zwolle        6 3 2 1 10 8  11  
7  Ajax Amsterdam    6 3 1 2 11 6  10  
-------------------------
8  VVV-Venlo         6 2 3 1 8  6  9   
9  Utrecht           6 3 0 3 9  13 9   
10 Groningen         6 2 2 2 9  10 8   
11 Heracles Almelo   7 2 2 3 11 13 8   
12 Excelsior         6 2 1 3 7  9  7   
13 NAC Breda         6 2 1 3 9  13 7   
14 ADO Den Haag      6 2 1 3 5  9  7   
15 Twente Enschede   7 2 0 5 8  9  6   
-------------------------
16 Sparta Rotterdam  6 1 2 3 4  9  5   
17 Willem II Tilburg 6 1 0 5 6  14 3   
-------------------------
18 Roda JC Kerkrade  6 0 0 6 5  16 0   
1-2:   Champions League preliminary round 
3:     Europa League preliminary round    
4-7:   Europa League play-off             
16-17: Relegation play-off                
18:    Relegation                         
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Saturday, September 30
NAC Breda            v ADO Den Haag      (1630)  
PEC Zwolle           v Groningen         (1745)  
PSV Eindhoven        v Willem II Tilburg (1745)  
Excelsior            v VVV-Venlo         (1845)  
Sunday, October 1    
AZ Alkmaar           v Feyenoord         (1030)  
Heerenveen           v Ajax Amsterdam    (1230)  
Vitesse Arnhem       v Utrecht           (1230)  
Sparta Rotterdam     v Roda JC Kerkrade  (1445)

