Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Dec 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday Friday, December 1 PEC Zwolle 1 Utrecht 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 13 12 0 1 40 14 36 2 Ajax Amsterdam 13 9 1 3 40 11 28 ------------------------- 3 AZ Alkmaar 13 9 1 3 22 15 28 ------------------------- 4 PEC Zwolle 14 7 5 2 20 13 26 5 Utrecht 14 7 3 4 24 24 24 6 Vitesse Arnhem 13 6 4 3 26 16 22 7 Feyenoord 13 6 4 3 23 14 22 ------------------------- 8 Heracles Almelo 13 5 3 5 20 23 18 9 Heerenveen 13 5 3 5 19 22 18 10 Excelsior 13 5 2 6 16 19 17 11 ADO Den Haag 13 5 2 6 15 18 17 12 VVV-Venlo 13 3 6 4 16 20 15 13 Groningen 13 3 3 7 18 23 12 14 Sparta Rotterdam 13 2 5 6 11 22 11 15 Willem II Tilburg 13 3 2 8 18 30 11 ------------------------- 16 Twente Enschede 13 3 0 10 16 25 9 17 NAC Breda 13 2 3 8 12 29 9 ------------------------- 18 Roda JC Kerkrade 13 2 1 10 10 28 7 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 2 ADO Den Haag v Groningen (1730) Twente Enschede v Ajax Amsterdam (1730) Feyenoord v Vitesse Arnhem (1945) Willem II Tilburg v Heracles Almelo (1945) Sunday, December 3 VVV-Venlo v AZ Alkmaar (1130) PSV Eindhoven v Sparta Rotterdam (1330) Roda JC Kerkrade v Heerenveen (1330) NAC Breda v Excelsior (1545)