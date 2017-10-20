Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday Friday, October 20 Groningen 0 Willem II Tilburg 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 8 7 0 1 26 8 21 2 Ajax Amsterdam 8 5 1 2 19 6 16 ------------------------- 3 Feyenoord 8 5 1 2 16 6 16 ------------------------- 4 Vitesse Arnhem 8 4 3 1 16 8 15 5 PEC Zwolle 8 4 3 1 13 10 15 6 Heerenveen 8 4 2 2 13 14 14 7 AZ Alkmaar 8 4 1 3 11 12 13 ------------------------- 8 Utrecht 8 4 1 3 13 15 13 9 VVV-Venlo 8 3 3 2 12 11 12 10 Excelsior 8 3 1 4 9 12 10 11 ADO Den Haag 8 3 1 4 7 11 10 12 Heracles Almelo 8 2 3 3 12 14 9 13 Groningen 9 2 3 4 12 15 9 14 Willem II Tilburg 9 3 0 6 10 19 9 15 NAC Breda 8 2 1 5 9 15 7 ------------------------- 16 Twente Enschede 8 2 0 6 9 12 6 17 Roda JC Kerkrade 8 2 0 6 8 17 6 ------------------------- 18 Sparta Rotterdam 8 1 2 5 5 15 5 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 21 NAC Breda v PEC Zwolle (1630) Excelsior v Sparta Rotterdam (1745) VVV-Venlo v ADO Den Haag (1745) Twente Enschede v Roda JC Kerkrade (1845) Sunday, October 22 PSV Eindhoven v Heracles Almelo (1030) AZ Alkmaar v Utrecht (1230) Feyenoord v Ajax Amsterdam (1230) Heerenveen v Vitesse Arnhem (1445)