Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings
#World Football
October 20, 2017 / 7:56 PM / 4 days ago

Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday 
Friday, October 20
Groningen 0 Willem II Tilburg 1  
   Standings         P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  PSV Eindhoven     8 7 0 1 26 8  21  
2  Ajax Amsterdam    8 5 1 2 19 6  16  
-------------------------
3  Feyenoord         8 5 1 2 16 6  16  
-------------------------
4  Vitesse Arnhem    8 4 3 1 16 8  15  
5  PEC Zwolle        8 4 3 1 13 10 15  
6  Heerenveen        8 4 2 2 13 14 14  
7  AZ Alkmaar        8 4 1 3 11 12 13  
-------------------------
8  Utrecht           8 4 1 3 13 15 13  
9  VVV-Venlo         8 3 3 2 12 11 12  
10 Excelsior         8 3 1 4 9  12 10  
11 ADO Den Haag      8 3 1 4 7  11 10  
12 Heracles Almelo   8 2 3 3 12 14 9   
13 Groningen         9 2 3 4 12 15 9   
14 Willem II Tilburg 9 3 0 6 10 19 9   
15 NAC Breda         8 2 1 5 9  15 7   
-------------------------
16 Twente Enschede   8 2 0 6 9  12 6   
17 Roda JC Kerkrade  8 2 0 6 8  17 6   
-------------------------
18 Sparta Rotterdam  8 1 2 5 5  15 5   
1-2:   Champions League preliminary round 
3:     Europa League preliminary round    
4-7:   Europa League play-off             
16-17: Relegation play-off                
18:    Relegation                         
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Saturday, October 21 
NAC Breda            v PEC Zwolle       (1630)  
Excelsior            v Sparta Rotterdam (1745)  
VVV-Venlo            v ADO Den Haag     (1745)  
Twente Enschede      v Roda JC Kerkrade (1845)  
Sunday, October 22   
PSV Eindhoven        v Heracles Almelo  (1030)  
AZ Alkmaar           v Utrecht          (1230)  
Feyenoord            v Ajax Amsterdam   (1230)  
Heerenveen           v Vitesse Arnhem   (1445)

