Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings
#World Football
October 27, 2017 / 7:53 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday 
Friday, October 27
Twente Enschede 1 Excelsior 3  
   Standings         P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  PSV Eindhoven     9  8 0 1 29 8  24  
2  Ajax Amsterdam    9  6 1 2 23 7  19  
-------------------------
3  Vitesse Arnhem    9  5 3 1 20 8  18  
-------------------------
4  PEC Zwolle        9  5 3 1 15 10 18  
5  Feyenoord         9  5 1 3 17 10 16  
6  AZ Alkmaar        9  5 1 3 14 12 16  
7  Heerenveen        9  4 2 3 13 18 14  
-------------------------
8  Excelsior         10 4 2 4 13 14 14  
9  ADO Den Haag      9  4 1 4 9  11 13  
10 Utrecht           9  4 1 4 13 18 13  
11 VVV-Venlo         9  3 3 3 12 13 12  
12 Groningen         9  2 3 4 12 15 9   
13 Heracles Almelo   9  2 3 4 12 17 9   
14 Willem II Tilburg 9  3 0 6 10 19 9   
15 Twente Enschede   10 3 0 7 13 15 9   
-------------------------
16 NAC Breda         9  2 1 6 9  17 7   
17 Sparta Rotterdam  9  1 3 5 6  16 6   
-------------------------
18 Roda JC Kerkrade  9  2 0 7 8  20 6   
1-2:   Champions League preliminary round 
3:     Europa League preliminary round    
4-7:   Europa League play-off             
16-17: Relegation play-off                
18:    Relegation                         
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Saturday, October 28 
Heracles Almelo      v VVV-Venlo      (1630)  
Roda JC Kerkrade     v Feyenoord      (1630)  
PEC Zwolle           v ADO Den Haag   (1845)  
Willem II Tilburg    v Ajax Amsterdam (1845)  
Sunday, October 29   
Vitesse Arnhem       v PSV Eindhoven  (1130)  
Utrecht              v NAC Breda      (1330)  
Sparta Rotterdam     v Groningen      (1330)  
Heerenveen           v AZ Alkmaar     (1545)

