Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings
#World Football
September 15, 2017 / 7:52 PM / in a month

Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday 
Friday, September 15
Sparta Rotterdam 0 AZ Alkmaar 2  
   Standings         P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Feyenoord         4 4 0 0 12 3  12  
2  AZ Alkmaar        5 4 0 1 10 5  12  
-------------------------
3  Vitesse Arnhem    4 3 0 1 11 4  9   
-------------------------
4  Ajax Amsterdam    4 3 0 1 9  3  9   
5  Utrecht           4 3 0 1 8  2  9   
6  PSV Eindhoven     4 3 0 1 9  5  9   
7  Heerenveen        4 2 2 0 8  5  8   
-------------------------
8  VVV-Venlo         4 2 1 1 6  4  7   
9  PEC Zwolle        4 2 1 1 7  6  7   
10 Groningen         4 1 2 1 7  8  5   
10 Heracles Almelo   4 1 2 1 7  8  5   
12 Sparta Rotterdam  5 1 2 2 4  8  5   
13 Excelsior         4 1 1 2 4  7  4   
14 ADO Den Haag      4 1 0 3 3  8  3   
15 NAC Breda         4 0 1 3 5  12 1   
-------------------------
16 Twente Enschede   4 0 0 4 2  7  0   
17 Roda JC Kerkrade  4 0 0 4 3  11 0   
-------------------------
18 Willem II Tilburg 4 0 0 4 2  11 0   
1-2:   Champions League preliminary round 
3:     Europa League preliminary round    
4-7:   Europa League play-off             
16-17: Relegation play-off                
18:    Relegation                         
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Saturday, September 16
Excelsior            v Heerenveen        (1630)  
NAC Breda            v Groningen         (1745)  
Roda JC Kerkrade     v Willem II Tilburg (1745)  
PEC Zwolle           v Heracles Almelo   (1845)  
Sunday, September 17 
ADO Den Haag         v Ajax Amsterdam    (1230)  
Twente Enschede      v Utrecht           (1230)  
PSV Eindhoven        v Feyenoord         (1445)  
Vitesse Arnhem       v VVV-Venlo         (1445)

