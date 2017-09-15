Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Sept 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday Friday, September 15 Sparta Rotterdam 0 AZ Alkmaar 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Feyenoord 4 4 0 0 12 3 12 2 AZ Alkmaar 5 4 0 1 10 5 12 ------------------------- 3 Vitesse Arnhem 4 3 0 1 11 4 9 ------------------------- 4 Ajax Amsterdam 4 3 0 1 9 3 9 5 Utrecht 4 3 0 1 8 2 9 6 PSV Eindhoven 4 3 0 1 9 5 9 7 Heerenveen 4 2 2 0 8 5 8 ------------------------- 8 VVV-Venlo 4 2 1 1 6 4 7 9 PEC Zwolle 4 2 1 1 7 6 7 10 Groningen 4 1 2 1 7 8 5 10 Heracles Almelo 4 1 2 1 7 8 5 12 Sparta Rotterdam 5 1 2 2 4 8 5 13 Excelsior 4 1 1 2 4 7 4 14 ADO Den Haag 4 1 0 3 3 8 3 15 NAC Breda 4 0 1 3 5 12 1 ------------------------- 16 Twente Enschede 4 0 0 4 2 7 0 17 Roda JC Kerkrade 4 0 0 4 3 11 0 ------------------------- 18 Willem II Tilburg 4 0 0 4 2 11 0 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 16 Excelsior v Heerenveen (1630) NAC Breda v Groningen (1745) Roda JC Kerkrade v Willem II Tilburg (1745) PEC Zwolle v Heracles Almelo (1845) Sunday, September 17 ADO Den Haag v Ajax Amsterdam (1230) Twente Enschede v Utrecht (1230) PSV Eindhoven v Feyenoord (1445) Vitesse Arnhem v VVV-Venlo (1445)